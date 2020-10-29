Soaking rain Thursday turns to snow for Friday morning

The first snow of fall is on the way to western Massachusetts before we’ve even ended October.

This storm starts as a soaking rain that will spread through western Massachusetts this morning and continue through this evening. Rainfall amounts should range from 1 to 1.5 inches, which is helpful given our recent drought.

As we approach midnight, and especially after midnight, we’ll start to see the changeover from rain to wet snow. This changeover will start over our highest hills to the north and then gradually spread to the hills to the south. As we approach sunrise tomorrow the rain will change to snow for even valley locations.

Snow continues until midday Friday with sun coming out for the afternoon.

The highest snowfall amounts will be over hilly areas, especially our highest hills northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley. It’ll be a wet and sticky snow, which may lead to isolated power outages.

Some roads may be snow-covered, but generally only in the areas that get the highest snowfall amounts. Where snow is lightest we’ll have mainly wet roads.

Here’s our snowfall forecast.

We’ll continue to track any adjustments to the forecast and snowfall amounts on 22News.

