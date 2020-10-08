SOCIAL MEDIA: Police and Fire reports of storm damage

(WWLP)- Local police and fire departments are busy helping keep the community safe from the storm damage from Wednesday.

Officials from several western Massachusetts towns and cities have posted on social media to keep the public aware of closed roads and wires down. Below is a list of reports on Thursday as the clean up continues.

9:39 a.m.: Crews on River Road to clear lines and multiple trees. Building blew over near railyard. Stillwater Road and River Road crews working on. Whately Road and Lee Road reopened. No status on when power will be restored.

9:00 a.m.: Numerous trees and lines down. Treat any wires down as if they are live. View the National Grid outage map.

9:00 a.m.: Mayor Will Reichelt posted an update from Eversource: just over 300 residents without power. Areas include Elmdale, Rochelle, Neptune, Oak, Calvin, Westfield, Janet, Cora, Forris, and a small section of Morgan. No estimate on restoration timeline but crews are clearing debris.

9:00 a.m.: The fire department is warning residents to make sure generators are being used outside and carbon monoxide alarms are working. View generator safety tips

7:00 a.m.: 32% of the town is without power. National Grid is doing their best to restore power as quickly as they can.

8:00a.m.: Power outages reported to Eversource. No status on when power will be restored. Several streets are unpassable.

7:00 a.m.: If you are without power, contact National Grid at 800-322-3223

7:00 a.m.: West Street at Fuller Street to Fuller Street at Nash Hill Road is closed.

6:00 a.m.: Road closures throughout Montague with trees and power lines down. Avoid the following roads for the time being: Greenfield Road, Lake Pleasant Road, Walnut Street. Follow on Facebook for updates.