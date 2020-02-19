Solar Industry sees increase in jobs nationwide

(WWLP) – There has been an increase in the number of solar jobs across the country.

According to the Solar Foundation, there was a resurgence in the number of solar jobs in 2019. After two years of losses, there was an increase of more than 5,600 jobs or 2.3 percent since 2018.

The job growth reflects the rapid expansion of the U.S. solar industry, being driven by the lower costs for solar technologies and an increase in use by individuals, businesses and electric utilities.

“Solar development has been a huge thing and I think that is great economically,” Tom Lautzenheiser, a Mass Audubon Central/Western Regional Scientist told 22News. “It’s great for our energy supply to reduce our use of fossil fuels that are absolutely necessary but we feel solar panels should be up off the ground.”

Massachusetts gained 190 solar jobs from 2018 to 2019 and ranks 4th for solar jobs nationwide.