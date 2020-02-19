Breaking News
Active police investigation on Elm Street in Holyoke
Watch Live
Pre-Show 8PM: 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate

Solar Industry sees increase in jobs nationwide

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SOLAR ENERGY_373400

(WWLP) – There has been an increase in the number of solar jobs across the country.

According to the Solar Foundation, there was a resurgence in the number of solar jobs in 2019. After two years of losses, there was an increase of more than 5,600 jobs or 2.3 percent since 2018.

The job growth reflects the rapid expansion of the U.S. solar industry, being driven by the lower costs for solar technologies and an increase in use by individuals, businesses and electric utilities.

“Solar development has been a huge thing and I think that is great economically,” Tom Lautzenheiser, a Mass Audubon Central/Western Regional Scientist told 22News. “It’s great for our energy supply to reduce our use of fossil fuels that are absolutely necessary but we feel solar panels should be up off the ground.”

Massachusetts gained 190 solar jobs from 2018 to 2019 and ranks 4th for solar jobs nationwide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets