SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Historically, some of the biggest snowstorms and blizzards we’ve seen here in western Massachusetts have occurred during the month of February.

After some rain and mild temperatures recently, there isn’t much snow on the ground right now in the Springfield area. So far this month we are well below average for snowfall.

“At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, where we keep our official records, we actually average close to 13 inches for the entire month of February. Now so far this month, if you divide the monthly by the days in February we should have roughly around 4.5 inches. So far we’ve had less than .25 of an inch of snow, ” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

It was a very different story though a year ago. We had around 15 inches of snow on the ground and all of western Massachusetts was covered in white.

In the past some of our biggest snowstorms have occurred during the month of February. There was the Blizzard of 1978 that paralyzed the state for days. In 2013 another powerful February blizzard hit western Massachusetts on the 8th and 9th, 20 inches of snow fell in less than 24 hours. The clean up from that storm lasted for days.

Some other big February snowstorms include February 15-17th in 1958, February 5-6th, 2001 and February 17-18th in 2003.