HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time to cope with temperatures expected in the upper 90s this weekend, the Holyoke Park Department opened its Community Field Splash Pad Friday for everyone needing to keep cool through the weekend.

When word got out that the Community Field Splash Pad opened a day early, families flocked to the cooling spot in anticipation of the expected weekend heat. Todd Shagrue of South Hadley and his grandchildren are so grateful.

“What you said is exactly right, everyone is welcome so many different people have come. It’ll be warmer tomorrow, this place is absolutely perfect.” Todd Shagrue

Holyoke’s acting park director Maureen Tisdell made the call to open the Community Field Spray Pad Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again on the really hot days, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We have been receiving a lot of calls from community members, questioning whether we’ll have any of our splash pad open this weekend because it’s so early in the season we at least will get Community Field open.” Park Director Maureen Tisdell

The invitation extends beyond the Holyoke city limits. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the cooling splash pad at Holyoke Community Field Saturday and Sunday open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.