CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As this Nor’easter hammers the Commonwealth, slippery travel is expected if you have to be out on the roads overnight into Wednesday morning.

More than 2 feet of snow have been dumped in various parts of the pioneer valley, which will make some roads difficult to navigate, especially side roads and those that are untreated.

22News spoke with a local landscaping and plowing company on their preparations ahead of Tuesday’s wintry conditions. “It’s really 50 – 50 as to whether the snow going to melt upon impact or accumulate,” said Anthony Gleason, President of Gleason Johndrow Landscaping. “If it does accumulate like it did this morning, I think we’re going to have treasuries for a couple of hours, and all the plow guys are going to have to be back out there.”

According to MassDOT, you should clear the ice and snow from your car if you are about to drive. If you don’t, MassDOT warns it could cause hazardous conditions once you hit the road.

They also announced on their Twitter that about 1,770 pieces of equipment were deployed in snow or ice response for this storm and a 40-mile-per-hour speed restriction remains in effect on I-90 from the New York Border to Millbury. All highway districts are patrolling and plowing.