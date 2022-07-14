CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a few showers and storms Wednesday night the weather will be improving.



We could see some patchy fog early Thursday morning otherwise we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is a chance for a spot shower or storm into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will be a comfortable night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday is looking like a great day with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

COUNTY CAST: Weather forecast in western Massachusetts

