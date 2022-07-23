CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee has seven spray parks and a public pool that is open this weekend to help keep you cool during the extreme heat.

The Ray Ash Pool located on 687 Arcade St. is open daily from 12 to 6 p.m. Admission is $3 for residents, $5 for non-residents and free for children 2 and under.

Spray Parks in Chicopee open when the park is open:

Lincoln Grove Park Dana Park Sarah Jane Park Fairview Park Williams Park Ray Ash Park Wisnowski Park

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees.