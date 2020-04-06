Spring blooms starting earlier this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know spring began on March 19, but when we think of spring, we think of blooming trees, green grass, growing plants and sprouting flowers.

According to the National Phenology Network, spring has arrived early for much of the U.S. this year, based on the early arrival of warmer temperatures. That means these areas are starting to see the first instances of blooms and leaves on trees. Areas in red saw the start of spring earlier than normal this year, and areas in blue saw the start of spring later.

You can see for most of the northeast, this is at least two weeks earlier than normal.

And in the future, this is how the start of spring will continue to trend due to climate change.

The average spring temperature in Springfield has been trending warmer over the last few decades, according to research from Climate Central.

The warmer the temperatures, the quicker we see spring blooms.