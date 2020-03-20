Spring can bring some very changeable weather conditions

Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH confirms 413 cases of coronavirus Friday
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool and wet start to the day on Friday but temperatures did warm up during the afternoon.

And although mild weather has returned for the start of spring there are indications we could possibly see some snow next week.

“Typical New England isn’t it, I mean wait five minutes the weather will change, kinda way it’s always been in this area. Sometimes we don’t get snow the whole month of February and then we get a couple of snowstorms in March,” said George Paulo of Chicopee.

Even though we didn’t get much snow this winter we can still get snow this season. Back in 2017, there was a significant snowstorm during the middle of March so when spring arrived there was still quite a bit of snow on the ground.

Spring typically brings wet and also severe weather to western Massachusetts.

“The weather impacts our business everyday, Mother Nature’s always the boss. If she’s raining we’re not out there but the rain then causes people to have leaks. The extreme weather with wind and hail can cause damage to homes,” said Adam Quenneville, owner of Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding.

Thunderstorms become more common as we head through the spring months.

