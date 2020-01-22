Breaking News
Third suspect in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke arrested in NYC
Spring flooding threat has gone down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most area rivers are running at around normal levels right now.

The threat for Spring flooding has gone down. While there is snow on the ground in most areas now, the recent warm up a couple weeks ago cause most of the snow to melt and area rivers to rise.

River levels have come down and right now there is not a big concern for Spring flooding.

The soil is saturated with the wet December that we had but we don’t have a lot of snow on the ground that would provide added moisture is we had a big warm up and a lot of rain so if we were to go get a big warm up an a lot of rain there wouldn’t be a lot of snow melt contributing to raising our rivers but not a lot.

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin

Flooding could change if we get some big snowstorms along with some rain followed by another big warm up.

The National Weather Service is expected to release a new Spring Flood Potential Outlook later this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

