Spring has officially arrived

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It didn’t feel very springlike out there but spring officially arrives Thursday night.

It wasn’t much of a winter here in western Massachusetts and we haven’t really had much accumulating snow in the Springfield area for quite awhile.

Even though it was a cool and rainy day, that didn’t stop people from visiting Forest Park in Springfield Thursday. And most were looking forward to spring.

“Very much so, particularly given the current scare it’s nice to get outside and enjoy nature,” said one resident walking through the park.

The start of spring, or the vernal equinox, occurs when the sun is directly over the equator and day and night are equal in length.

Some people even have traditions that help them mark the beginning of spring.

Molly Dill of Springfield told 22News, “So my mom and her best friend have for years had a competition to see who can spot the first robin and I caught wind of it in middle or high school and since then I’ve won the competition every year.”

There are some changes we can expect to see as spring arrives. We continue to see more and more daylight everyday and our average temperatures will be warming up.

By the end of the month, our average high temperature will be in the lower 50s. It is still too early to know what affect warmer temperatures could have on the coronavirus.

Spring officially arrives Thursday night at 11:50.