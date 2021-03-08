Spring-like weather this week in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A big temperature warm-up is coming to western Massachusetts this week.

Monday was a little bit cooler and it’s not hard to see why. The jet stream is bringing in air from the northwest, and it’s colder up there.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Wednesday, and especially Thursday of this week, you can see a big shift in the jet stream bringing in air from the southwest and it’s much warmer out there.

On top of that, an area of high pressure is stalling over the northeast this week and we know lots of sun means even more heating and this month overall is actually looking warmer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly outlook for the entire month of March shows that most of the country is looking at warmer-than-normal temperatures.