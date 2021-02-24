Spring-like weather Wednesday but not record-setting

(WWLP) – It’s a spring-like day here in western Massachusetts and many areas reached near 50, but as warm as this felt it wasn’t record-setting warm.

The record for Wednesday is actually 73 degrees set in 2017. A shift in the jet stream is part of the reason for the warm-up.

It’s been a pretty cold month and we’ve had more days than not where the jet stream was much farther north and was actually bringing in air from over the Arctic. Now it’s in a nice southerly position instead of dragging in air from the warm states, but the jet stream is the flow of air high up in the sky.

We also have southwesterly winds at the surface, so warmer air is blowing in at all levels. We’ll also be dry most of the day and dry skies allow for even more of a warm-up.

