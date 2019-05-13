Spring nor’easter brings rain Monday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After snow this weekend, you would think it’s March, not May.

Now the 22News Storm Team is tracking a nor’easter. Meteorologist Nick Bannin explains what that is and why it doesn’t necessarily mean what you think it does.

It’s a term you typically associate with winter. A nor’easter. But we are looking at a nor’easter affecting our weather for tonight, so what is it?

A nor’easter is:

A Coastal Storm – Most Common September-April although not unheard of in May. Named nor’easter after the direction the winds blow from, not because of the geographic location. It doesn’t necessarily mean snow and in this case, we’re looking for mainly rain

We had some snow over the weekend and some of our hillier areas could get some snow tonight.

In the lower Pioneer Valley, we average just 1/10th of an inch of snow in May and we’ve only had measurable snow a few times.

Our snowiest May day in the lower Pioneer Valley was May 9th in 1977 when 4.5 inches of accumulation was recorded at Westover in Chicopee.

Snow is very rare in the lower Pioneer Valley in May, but it is a bit more likely in our hilly areas where it is colder.

