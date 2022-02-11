CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed some pretty big puddles in your yard recently.

The mild weather along with the close to two inches of rain we had earlier this week, has caused a lot of the snow to melt. With the ground being frozen that has made it difficult for all the water to soak into the ground and that has made for some pretty big puddles that have been freezing at night.

“I didn’t notice any flooding but there are a lot of ice patches even on this beautiful gorgeous day so one needs to be careful when they’re driving.” Susan Manoussoff

Watch out for the ice patches when you’re walking. Despite all the rain and melting snow, river levels are running around normal so spring river flooding is not expected to be a problem at least for now.