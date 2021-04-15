Spring storm will bring significant snow to hills and Berkshires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A spring storm will bring rain, sleet and snow to western Massachusetts.

The hills and Berkshires will likely pick up a significant accumulation of heavy wet snow especially in locations that are at an elevation of 1,500 feet. Much lighter amounts are expected in the valley with very little snow expected in the Springfield area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties from 8 p.m. tonight until 8 p.m. Friday night where significant snow accumulation is likely.

WHAT: Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with localized amounts up to 10 inches possible above 1500 feet.



IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages are possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties and for western Hampden County from 8 p.m. tonight until 8 p.m. Friday night for snow and sleet.

WHAT: Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.



IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Thursday is going to be a very wet day, but we need the rain. It will be raining most of the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain switches to snow/mix first in the western hilltowns tomorrow night. Overnight, areas farther north will make the switch with the lower Pioneer Valley having just a chance for rain and a wintry mix overnight into Friday morning. Lows will dip into the 30s.

Friday morning there will be rain/mix in the valley and snow/mix elsewhere. There could be some wet snow coatings in the valley, with significantly higher amounts farther north and especially west over the Berkshires.

Friday as the day goes on any lingering snow/mix will switch back over to rain. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s.