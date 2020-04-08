1  of  4
Governor Baker, state heath officials to provide coronavirus update
Spring weather in western Massachusetts to cause less basement flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year, record rain combined with snow melt increased the risk for basement flooding across western Massachusetts but anyone with a basement risks water leakage.

The best way to avoid that in the past was with proper gutter systems, and clearing snow and ice from around your home. However, this year, the story is a bit different. The lower Pioneer Valley barely saw any snow toward the end of winter, and even our rainfall hasn’t been very significant lately, so the ground is not saturated.

NOAA and the Northeast River Forecast Center are predicting a lower-than-normal flood potential for the rest of the season. Less flood potential means a lower risk of basement flooding. This is an overall look at the entirety of the season and doesn’t mean we can’t get any minor flooding from a heavy rainstorm.

(NOAA River Forecast Center)

Looking at the season as a whole, we aren’t expecting recurrent flooding. That’s not the same forecast for the central and southeastern United States, where NOAA says “ongoing rainfall, highly-saturated soil and an enhanced likelihood for above-normal precipitation this spring contribute to the increased changes for flooding.”

