Spring weather pattern feels like summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple of questions you may be asking yourself is why is it so warm for this time of year and why are we already dealing with thunderstorms that typically come a bit later into spring and through much of summer.

Storms aren’t that uncommon for us in May and the jet stream is mostly what’s responsible.

The jet stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky that helps to separate warm air to the south from cooler air to the north. That jet stream has taken a huge dip out west that has brought much cooler than average temperatures there.

Here in the east the jet stream has pushed way north allowing for warm air to surge into western Massachusetts and that’s why it’s been so warm the past couple of days.

This warmth will come to an end soon as cooler air moves in soon. The reason we are dealing with storm potential is the leading edge of cooler air to the west is pushing our way. This is known as a cold front. That cold front then becomes the focus point for thunderstorm development.

Once the cooler air arrives the atmosphere settles down and we get a big cooldown tomorrow.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.