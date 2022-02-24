SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield City Hall will be closed on Friday, February 25 due to the pending snowstorm.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office issued the notice saying he had consulted with Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Chris Cignoli and Emergency Preparedness Director District Chief Tyrone Denson before making the decision.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Due to the impending snowstorm and upon recommendation of our emergency preparedness officials, Springfield City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 25, 2022 due to the timing of the pending snowstorm and out of an abundance of caution. This pertains to all non-emergency employees. All city emergency and essential services will remain intact. Also if possible, we urge that residents stay off the roads and obey the parking ban. Please be prepared and stay safe.”

The citywide parking ban will take effect as of 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The parking ban regulations are as follows:

· No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.

· No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.