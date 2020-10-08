Springfield Cleanup: Crews working in Forest Park area to restore power

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP – Many communities in western Massachusetts are cleaning up the damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather.

Residents in the area of the Forest Park neighborhood are still without power and damage is still being cleaned up on Manitoba Street.

A number of city streets are impassable because of trees and wires brought down by the storm.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that the police and fire departments received dozens of calls regarding storm damage, many of them from trees down. DPW and Eversource crews are working to restore power to those who lost it.

22News spoke with a resident in the Forest Park section of Springfield who said the storm caused a lot of damage in a short period of time.

“In five minutes the wind just whipped trees, crackling branches and limbs coming down and as soon as it came… it was over.” Ronald Ottani

Many residents in this area of the city have been without power since 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.