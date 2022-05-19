SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will not be opening cooling centers due to the extreme heat this weekend because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

To avoid heat-related illness, the city recommends staying out of the hot weather, find a shaded park, or head indoors at a local library or store.

Mayor Sarno states, “Although the heatwave is only going to last over the weekend, Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful parks or local libraries that are open that offer the resources for staying cool.”

The Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno shared the following tips to protect yourself from the hot weather:

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.