SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers will be open for Springfield residents due to a heat advisory through Thursday.

The following cooling center sites are open all three days from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center – 1476 Roosevelt Avenue

Senior Center in the North End – 310 Plainfield Street

Hungry Hill Senior Center – 773 Liberty Street

Mason Square Library Community Room – 765 State Street

Indian Orchard Community Center at Myrtle Street Park – 117 Main Street, Indian Orchard

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center -1187 ½ Parker Street

South End Community Center – 99 Marble Street

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessively hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

People are reminded to stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun, stay hydrated by drinking water, wear loose light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat while outside, avoid strenuous work outside, and take frequent breaks, never leave children or pets in a motor vehicle.