Springfield DPW preparing for Saturday’s snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the snow approaches the Pioneer Valley, the Springfield DPW is prepared to meet the storm head on with nearly a full compliment of plow trucks.

DPW director Chris Cignoli has secured the services of 125 plow truck operators, that’s only 25 fewer trucks than the maximum fleet of 150 plow trucks but a substantial increase over the city’s snow fighting capability just a few months ago. While the city counts itself in good shape fleet-wise, Cignoli still faces some uncertainties about the expected weekend storm.

“Number one is the timing and length of the storm. If it’s a short duration storm of a foot of snow, it’s different from having the snow over 12 hours and how you deal with it,” said Cignoli.

With the uncertainty over just how much snow to expect Saturday, Cignoli will only say “however much snow we get, the DPW will plow it.”