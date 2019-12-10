Springfield Mayor issued apology for road conditions following major snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an apology to residents for the conditions of city streets after last week’s storm.
In a statement sent to 22News Sarno said, “My apologies, as we all know Mother Nature has a mind of her own, but we must and will be better prepared.”
Mayor Sarno announced he has directed the Springfield Department of Public Works to do the following:
- Review street inspector procedures
- Manage city plowing sub-contractors more carefully
- Pre-treat roads before storms more efficiently.
He is also asking on the Springfield Police Department to ticket and tow any vehicles that are illegally parking during a storm.
Mayor Sarno thanked residents for their “constructive criticism, patience, and understanding.”
You can read the full statement below.
Mayor Sarno Issues Apology and DPW Directive on Snow Removal Policy:
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states this past mis-forecasted storm was difficult for all of us, but even with these challenges, we always strive to do better – my apologies and I thank and appreciate our residents constructive criticism, patience, and understanding. Having conversed with DPW Director Chris Cignoli a number of times during these back to back storms that netted us nearly 19 inches of snow and having traversed a number of side streets in questions – some with on street parking issues and others without, I have directed DPW Director Cignoli to do the following:
- Review our street inspector procedures
- Full court press with our Springfield police department with ticketing and towing
- Aggressive management and accountability of our plowing sub-contractors
- Expanded pre-treatment of our roads
Again, my apologies, as we all know Mother Nature has a mind of her own, but we must and will be better prepared.
