Springfield Mayor issued apology for road conditions following major snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an apology to residents for the conditions of city streets after last week’s storm.

In a statement sent to 22News Sarno said, “My apologies, as we all know Mother Nature has a mind of her own, but we must and will be better prepared.”

Mayor Sarno announced he has directed the Springfield Department of Public Works to do the following:

Review street inspector procedures

Manage city plowing sub-contractors more carefully

Pre-treat roads before storms more efficiently.

He is also asking on the Springfield Police Department to ticket and tow any vehicles that are illegally parking during a storm.

Mayor Sarno thanked residents for their “constructive criticism, patience, and understanding.”

You can read the full statement below.

Mayor Sarno Issues Apology and DPW Directive on Snow Removal Policy:

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states this past mis-forecasted storm was difficult for all of us, but even with these challenges, we always strive to do better – my apologies and I thank and appreciate our residents constructive criticism, patience, and understanding. Having conversed with DPW Director Chris Cignoli a number of times during these back to back storms that netted us nearly 19 inches of snow and having traversed a number of side streets in questions – some with on street parking issues and others without, I have directed DPW Director Cignoli to do the following:

Review our street inspector procedures

Full court press with our Springfield police department with ticketing and towing

Aggressive management and accountability of our plowing sub-contractors

Expanded pre-treatment of our roads

Again, my apologies, as we all know Mother Nature has a mind of her own, but we must and will be better prepared.

