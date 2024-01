SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Museums will be closed on Sunday, January 7, due to the predicted snowstorm.

This includes all the museums including the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Springfield Science Museum, the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, and the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History.

Information about the Springfield Museums can be found on their website.