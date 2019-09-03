Springfield native in Florida describes current conditions as Dorian nears coastline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian is moving towards Florida after pounding the Bahamas, killing several people.

22News spoke with a woman currently in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The storm hasn’t yet hit there, but you can see the weather was turning.

Diane Haseltine lived in Springfield for more than 40 years, before moving to Port St. Lucie, Fl. She connected with 22News via video chat, showing us cloudy skies and rain outside her front door, as the slow-moving storm creeps towards Florida.

Diane Haseltine

“On Hutchinson Island, which is about 10 to 15 miles from me, about 80 percent of those people have left the island,” said Haseltine. “My sister is here from the island she lives in Windmill Village. She had a mandatory evacuation yesterday. So, she doesn’t know what her home is going to look like.”

Some airports in Florida have closed, leading to canceled flights out of Bradley to destinations in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Haseltine said people in Florida have been prepping for the storm, picking up some things that might surprise you.

“We have food batteries, water enough water for two weeks,” Haseltine added. “We had to get money out of the bank. The banks are really tight on cash and so are the stores. You’re supposed to have about two weeks worth of money that we need.”

The storm is expected to reach the Florida Coast Tuesday and turn towards the Carolinas on Thursday.

“It’s kind of like a 50/50 how bad the treasure coast is going to get hit…so we don’t know yet,” she said.

The storm is expected to move offshore Friday, it could cause some wind or rain in Massachusetts.