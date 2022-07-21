SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is informing residents that trash will be picked up earlier on Friday due to the expected hot temperatures.

Residents that have municipal trash, recycling and yard waste collection on Friday through the Springfield Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division should set out their carts on the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. or your trash may not be picked up until the next scheduled pickup.

Residents that have scheduled bulk collection should also have items on the curb by 5:30 a.m.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.