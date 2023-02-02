Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

The arctic cold arrives very early Friday morning, with gusty winds. High temperatures in the teens on Friday may occur Friday morning. The wind will make it feel like the temperature is well below zero much of the day.

The bitterly cold weather will continue Friday night and Saturday with wind chills 20 to 40 degrees below zero at times.