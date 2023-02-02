SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.

The Springfield Public Schools were the first district to make the announcement Thursday around 3:30 p.m. as a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 6 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees.’

List of closings as they come into the newsroom:

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

A

Academy Hill School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Amherst Senior Center

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

B

Baystate Academy Charter Public School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

C

Center After School Program

Hampden Schools

Still open

Chicopee Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

H

Holyoke Community Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Holyoke Day Nursery

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Holyoke Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

S

Springfield International Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield Prep Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Springfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

The arctic cold arrives very early Friday morning, with gusty winds. High temperatures in the teens on Friday may occur Friday morning. The wind will make it feel like the temperature is well below zero much of the day.

The bitterly cold weather will continue Friday night and Saturday with wind chills 20 to 40 degrees below zero at times.