SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
The Springfield Public Schools were the first district to make the announcement Thursday around 3:30 p.m. as a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 6 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees.’
List of closings as they come into the newsroom:
A
Academy Hill School
Amherst Senior Center
B
Baystate Academy Charter Public School
C
Center After School Program
Chicopee Public Schools
H
Holyoke Community Charter School
Holyoke Day Nursery
Holyoke Public Schools
S
Springfield International Charter School
Springfield Prep Charter School
Springfield Public Schools
The arctic cold arrives very early Friday morning, with gusty winds. High temperatures in the teens on Friday may occur Friday morning. The wind will make it feel like the temperature is well below zero much of the day.
The bitterly cold weather will continue Friday night and Saturday with wind chills 20 to 40 degrees below zero at times.