Springfield Public Schools closed Friday due to winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Springfield Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming winter weather.

The school district made the announced Thursday around 3:30 p.m. as the 22News Storm Team forecast is showing a chance for Springfield to receive three to six inches of snow. All after-school activities will also be canceled Friday. Pace and Central Office will remain open for appointments only on Friday.

Springfield Prep Charter School has also announced their school will be closed Friday. You can find all schools closings on WWLP.com.

There is also a parking ban in effect for the City of Springfield. There will be no parking allowed on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and no parking allowed on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.