Springfield residents enjoy a night out thanks to beautiful weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We officially hit the 90-degree mark Monday here in western Massachusetts and it wasn’t hard finding people outside enjoying the great weather.

Forest Park in Springfield was filled with people taking full advantage of Monday evening’s beautiful weather.

After a full day of work, 22News found people walking with friends or sitting on park benches enjoying the views of the water.

Luisa Powers lives in Springfield and visits the park daily and explained that Monday evening’s weather made for a nice trip to the park.

Powers told 22News, “When it gets hot it’s not fun, but right now it’s not too bad because we have some breeze. And you have to take advantage of this beautiful park you know?”

The great weather also made for some great little league baseball, while the athlete’s parents enjoyed the game in the shade.