CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s December but there is no snow on the ground and it is more than 40 degrees outside!

Here in the Pioneer Valley, we have had some colder days in December but there are also those days that are much warmer. Tuesday was another warmer day and people took advantage of it, by taking a walk through Forest Park the day after Christmas.

Hanif Jamiyl of Springfield says this type of weather reminds him of the fall, which is his favorite season, “This is the wonder of nature. We really don’t know what it’s going to be. These days, it’s just changing whenever.” He says when it feels like fall in the winter, he can take walks and enjoy the nature scenery.

Other visitors at Forest Park had the same idea Tuesday, whether it was just taking a stroll through the park, riding a bike or running.

The record warmest temperature for December was 74 degrees on December 7, 1998, and the record coldest temperature for December was on December 24, 1989, at -16 degrees.