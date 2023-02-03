SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds teamed up with King Gray Coach lines to offer a shuttle bus to MassMutual due to the frigid temperatures.

Friday and Saturday, there will be three buses on a continuous loop picking up fans from the MGM Springfield bus pickup area (located outside the South End Market) to be dropped off at the MassMutual Center box office entrance.

The shuttles will only be operating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night. Fans leaving MassMutual are encouraged to exit behind section 18, located next to the Kids Club and selfie station areas. Additionally, The entrance to MGM Springfield next to The Salon will be open until 11 p.m. to allow for the shortest possible walk for fans returning to their vehicles.

Friday’s game is against Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and Saturday the T-Birds play Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. each night. Saturday’s Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise, has sold out.

Current Wind Chills

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 1 p.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees. The wind and cold will continue Friday night with lows down below zero and wind chills around 20 to 30 degrees below zero.