Springfield to open public splash pads early due to expected heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s public splash pads will open early due to the expected heatwave moving into our area this weekend.

Starting Friday, June 4, Springfield will open slash pads for residents as temperatures are expected to reach mid-to-high 90s for several days, starting Sunday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said he made the decision after consulting with the executive director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management.

Sarno stated, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these early hot days of summer.”

Additional information about cooling centers for residents this summer will be announced later, the mayor said.

Sarno is also reminding residents that high heat can cause serious health problems such as a heat stroke, especially for the elderly.

Signs of heat-related health issues include loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps are signs that you are losing the battle against heat. Take the appropriate steps listed below to protect yourself:

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat: