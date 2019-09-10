Springfield’s autumns are getting warmer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Climate Central studied Springfield’s autumn average temperatures, and since 1970, things have been heating up.

According to the study, over the past few decades, fall temperatures have warmed 2.1 degrees. And while that number seems small, the impacts are big.

Warmer fall weather results in a longer mosquito and allergy season, and more energy demands for air conditioning. But regardless of the forecast this year, local farms are prepping for a great fall season.

“Well they’re starting, you know you get these cool, crisp mornings, and people are thinking pumpkins, and they’re thinking chrysanthemums, and even though we’re still enjoying the tail end of summer, fall is popping up,” Karen Randall, the owner of Randall’s Farm in Ludlow, told 22News.

Springfield’s warming is less intense than the warming across the much of the United States, the national average of fall warming is 2.5 degrees.

Speaking of warmer fall weather, the next few days are looking hot.