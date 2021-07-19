State of Emergency issued for the Town of Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A State of Emergency was issued for the Town of Montague due to severe flooding.

According to Montague’s website, the Town’s Emergency Manager John Zellmann and Turners Falls Fire Chief declared a State of Emergency issued on Sunday at 4:45 a.m. in response to significant rainfall and severe flooding of local rivers and roadway. There are significate damage reports to private and public properties.

“I have never ever seen anything like this in this town ever.” Mary Cichanowicz told 22news

Heavy rainfall caused major flooding in the Millers Falls area over the weekend.

According to Turners Falls Fire Department, a stream was flooded by heavy rains on the mountain overwhelming the culverts and the flood went through Millers Falls. Power has since been restored being shut down for most of Millers Falls Sunday. This due to the possibility of flood waters getting into residential places especially basements with electricity.

The fire department went door to door evacuating residents in low-lying areas, meaning they are closer to the water and could be impacted by the flooding. Certain buildings have been evacuated due to water impacting foundations but not all residents evacuated.

Residents are being asked to stay away from affected areas. The State of Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.