BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Farmers from all across Massachusetts gathered in Belchertown to meet with state lawmakers.

The Massachusetts Fruit Growers’ Association held its annual summer meeting at the Cold Spring Orchard which is part of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. State Representatives from Hampden, Franklin, and Middlesex County were also there to get a tour and hear more about what these farmers do.

This summer meeting comes at a critical time for local farmers who are being impacted by rising prices and drought conditions.

“Labor is also a challenge. And with inflation, fuel prices are up, and fertilizer. But it’s good to have a day like this where we can all come together and learn something, keep going, and stay strong.” Ben Clark, president, Massachusetts Fruit Growers’ Association

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is looking for farmers to update them on how this drought is impacting crops and production .so they can work with the Baker Administration to help.