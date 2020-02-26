State-wide warning against going on ice in Massachusetts

(DCR photo by Ryan Hutton) Thinning ice, like the kind seen here recently on Breakheart Reservations’ Lower Pond in Saugus, presents a danger to anyone trying to walk on it. Be sure to consider all the factors before walking out on any ice-covered body of water.

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation has issued a state-wide warning about the dangers of walking on ice over bodies of water in Massachusetts.

Due to there being multiple ice rescues in the commonwealth such as in Spencer and Sturbridge on Sunday, DCR released a news release on Mass.gov with a list of ways to stay safe on or near the ice.

Given the warmer weather recently, going on ice is more dangerous than usual. Residents should keep off ice that is two inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least four inches thick. Ice five to six inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, and eight to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium-sized trucks.

According to the news release, the following are ice safety tips the public should follow when near bodies of water during the winter months: