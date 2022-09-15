CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last couple of weeks, some beneficial rain fell in western Massachusetts.

So far this month at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee there has been 3.84 inches of rain. On average for the month of September is around 4 inches of rain.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has most of Hampden County and part of Hampshire County still in the moderate drought category. Most of Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties remain in the severe drought category. Parts of far eastern Massachusetts near Boston remain in the extreme Drought category.