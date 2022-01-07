Status of flights at Bradley International Airport impacted during snow storm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Several flights are impacted due to the snow storm at Bradley International Airport Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News Bradley International Airport’s Spokesperson from Alisa Sisic, approximately 12 percent of Friday’s flights are cancelled that impacted morning departures. Flight schedules are being adjusted, further flight cancellations may be possible.

The airport is open and snow removal operations are ongoing. Passengers are urged to contact their airline to confirm the status of their individual flight itineraries before heading to the airport.