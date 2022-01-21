Stay warm inside the Mount Tom Masonic Lodge in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warming shelter has been open to the public at Mount Tom Masonic Lodge in Holyoke Friday and Saturday due to the frigid temperatures.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Garcia’s office, a pop-up warming shelter is open after an agreement between the City of Holyoke and the Mount Tom Masonic Lodge. The shelter is located on 235 Chestnut Street in Holyoke and will be open for any residents in-need from 4 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper teens, but that’ll only feel like the single digits. At least skies will be sunny. Friday night, lows will drop to below and near zero degrees. Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 20s.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required. Masks are available to those in need. Residents will only have access to the dining hall and restroom. Alcohol or drug use in the shelter is prohibited.

“As the temperature drops to dangerously low levels this Friday, we will be offering a space for residents in-need to escape the cold,” said Garcia. “I am proud of the urgency and empathy the community has shown over the last few days and would like to thank the Masonic Lodge for stepping up. This arrangement will provide an adequate short-term solution as we explore options for the long-term.”

The shelter will provide a warm space, food and bedding to those in need with staff trained in both addiction and homeless services.