Staying comfortable, safe as extreme heat continues across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another brutal night of what’s looking more like a second potential heatwave of the season. If you don’t have a way of cooling down, it can be harder to sleep.

22News spoke with a medical expert about how you can stay comfortable in extreme heat throughout the night. Jasarah Burdos of Springfield told 22News, “You’re so sweaty that you can’t even think about what’s going on around you.”

What could turn out to be another heatwave is causing discomfort both during the day and at night for western Massachusetts residents. Dr. Mark Kenton of Mercy Medical Center says a hot night can also be very disruptive for your sleep.

He told 22News, “If you live in an apartment building and don’t have air conditioning and you have an apartment that is over 100 degrees, you could easily develop symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

If you don’t have an AC unit on these brutal days, Dr. Kenton noted there are ways you can try to beat the heat before you go to sleep. He said, “Try to sleep with windows open at night and maybe with a fan circulating the air if they can.”

Experts also say to keep your home dark and cool throughout the day to help make your space cooler for the night. You can do that by closing windows and shades. At night, open your windows to get ventilation into your home, and if you have a fan, place it at the window where it can blow out the hot air.

Paul Versace of Agawam told 22News that he moved into a home that has central air so he wouldn’t have to worry about sleeping in the heat. He said, “A house I used to own a long time ago, it wasn’t exactly cooled down properly, so yeah, you would just sweat and it was just bad.”

Lastly, doctors say keeping your body temperature cool is key. You can do that by taking a cool shower before going to bed.