Staying safe during potential heat wave

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t take proper precautions against this heat, it could make you very sick.

Heat exhaustion is very common, and it can lead to heatstroke. Heat stroke symptoms include nausea, migraines, dizziness, and muscle fatigue.

Temperatures on your thermometer can be misleading. With borderline oppressive levels of humidity it can feel much hotter. Staying properly hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade will both reduce your chances of suffering in the heat.

Heat Advisory for parts of western Massachusetts Monday and Tuesday

If you plan to spend anytime outside, Baystate Health recommends avoiding the hottest part of the day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The potential for a heat wave began Sunday and will go until Tuesday, when we can expect the worst of the heat. The longest heat wave recorded in western Massachusetts history was 10 days of 90º or higher at Westover Air Reserve Base in 1953.

