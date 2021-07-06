Staying safe during the summer heat and humidity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat and humidity we felt across the region Tuesday isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

During the summertime, the sun warms the surface of the Earth, which allows for temperatures to rise. The warmest time of the day is the afternoon when the sun is at its highest. This means the heat and humidity can be potentially dangerous at this time of day as well.

Temperatures on Tuesday soared into the upper 80s and low 90s. The dew point temperatures were in the 70s which made it feel even hotter and stickier outside.

“If it is very hot and humid, don’t play. Or really, if you can avoid working outside, avoid it,” said Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina.

Postponing your work or outside activities to earlier or later in the day will help prevent any heat related sickness. Heat exhaustion can come on quickly, especially in people who have other medical conditions like asthma, or diabetes. If heat exhaustion isn’t caught fast enough, people can start to experience heat stroke. This can become deadly, so if you know someone experiencing this, call 911 immediately.

If you are spending time outside, make sure to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to help keep your body cool. Another potential danger of the summer-time heat is the sun. The sun’s rays can be strong even on cloudy days.

“Do not be lax, wear your sunblock, SPF 30 is acceptable and what you want to do is you want to put it on for about 15 minutes before being out in the sun and then reapply every two hours,” said Cardellina.

Being prepared for the heat is the best way you can keep you and your family safe during the summer. Along with the heat and humidity, the 22News Storm Team is tracking strong and severe thunderstorms.

Now is a good time if you haven’t done so already to download the free 22News App where you can get weather alerts sent directly to your phone.