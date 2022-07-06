(WWLP) – On Tuesday night, musician Carlos Santana collapsed during a show as a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration. 22news working for you on how to avoid heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating. The loss of these essential fluids can interfere with brain function.

Dr. Gerald Beltran of Baystate Emergency Medicine said, “So get them out of the sunlight because the sun actually warms the body up. Get them in an environment that is in the shade, preferably where there is air conditioning, things of that nature. And that will help manage either one of those will help with a heat injury.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting.