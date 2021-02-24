Staying safe on ice as temperatures begin to warm up

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – During most of this month, temperatures have been running below average but things have started to warm up.

We flew SkyView22 over the Oxbow in Northampton and with the cold weather we’ve had during most of February, you can see the ice has gotten pretty thick.



While some people were out ice fishing, at the same time, the Northampton Fire Department was conducting ice rescue training.

Now with the warmer temperatures that have moved in, the ice is starting to melt and there are some important things to know if you’re planning on going out on the ice.

“Just because there has been good ice or there is safe ice in one area doesn’t mean the ice you might go on is safe, especially when we encounter weather like this with it getting very warm during the day and refreezing at night. That ice can get very brittle,” said Captain Caleb Langer of the Northampton Fire Department.

You should not go out on the ice if it is 2 inches or less thick and ice should be at least 4 inches thick for ice fishing. There are always dangers associated with ice that forms on bodies of water.

“Look for areas where there is maybe flowing water if you have an inlet our outlet for a moving body of water,” said Capt. Langer.

Ice can never be considered completely safe.