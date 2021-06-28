Staying safe while working in the hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures topped 90 degrees in most locations across the region Monday and heat advisories are still in place across much of the region for Tuesday. When the heat and humidity is this high, it is important to remember how to stay safe if you are working outside.

Heat related deaths are preventable when you practice heat safety, especially if you are working outside. The recent weather has made it feel like temperatures are in the upper 90s to low 100s. While escaping to air conditioned areas is a good way to stay cool, many people that work outside need to stay safe while still doing their jobs.

“I just advise them to put their sunscreen on, make sure they stay hydrated. During pool breaks, I instruct them to go into the pool and cool off,” said Joe Federico, Aquatic Director for the City of Springfield.

Some of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses are fainting, feeling dizzy or nauseous and muscle cramps. There are some simple ways to keep yourself and others safe. Making sure you stay hydrated while you’re working outside is one of the best ways to stay safe. Training your employees on the hazards of heat exposure and how to prevent illnesses is another way to make sure people are staying safe on the job.

Bill Golaski from G&H Landscaping told 22News, “You know we want to make sure we talk to them about taking proper breaks, not over-doing it.”

Before heading to your job, making sure you are dressing for the heat. Wearing light colored and loose-fitting clothing will help keep your body cooler. Working in the early hours of the day before the sun comes up and packing extra water bottles are other ways you can stay safe.