Why do we stock up on milk and bread ahead of a snowstorm?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every time a snowstorm is approaching you may often hear people talk about stocking up on milk and bread, but where did this saying originate from?

The historic blizzard of 1978 in New England. February 6th will mark 46 years since the storm brought over two feet of snow, high winds, and created storm surges of up to 4.5 feet along the coast. According to the National Weather Service, nearly 100 people died because of the storm, and more than 4,500 were injured as many people were trapped in their homes for weeks.

Ever since, Accuweather.com says the tradition started with the first things people grab at the grocery store in the days leading up to a snowstorm are milk and bread – and toilet paper. The technology and disaster plans that were used were not developed enough, and no one had ever seen a storm like it before.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night for heavy snow up to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages.

In an effort to stay off the roads during a snowstorm, many people can be found at the grocery stores ahead of time to stock up on essentials. The Red Cross recommends stocking up on drinking water, canned fruit, nuts, and high-energy snacks.