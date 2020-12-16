Stocking up on essentials ahead of storm

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a task that feels like a New England tradition: stocking up before the snow sets in.

People working at Foster’s told 22News that they have seen quite the steady stream of shoppers since they opened.

Beverly MacLeod usually does her shopping at Foster’s on Wednesday’s. But with the weather coming in, she added a few items to her list, making sure she has everything she needs, including the staples like milk and butter.

“The last time was sloppy. I’m actually glad this is going to be dry snow,” MacLeod said. “You know, it’s New England we expect it. That’s how we’re tough.”

MacLeod plans to stay indoors Wednesday into Thursday.

That’s the recommendation we’re seeing from the Greenfield Department of Public works as well:
staying off the roads and staying safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today