SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms Tuesday morning brought down a large tree onto power lines and a roadway in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

The incident happened on Upton Street, a side street off Newbury Street, not far from the Chicopee city line.

As of 6:45 A.M., Eversource Energy was reporting 12 customers in the immediate area without power. An Eversource crew is working at the site.

Tuesday is a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day, due to the risk of strong to severe storms Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon.